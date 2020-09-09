Polls close for RI primaries; results to trickle in as mail ballots are counted

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | More Politics | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The polls have now closed for Rhode Island’s primary elections, but the candidates and their constituents may have to be patient before learning the outcome of their races.

As of 8 p.m., more than 85,000 voters had cast ballots, according to the R.I. Board of Elections, which is good for about 13% of eligible voters with a primary in which to vote. However, since tens of thousands of those were mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, BOE Executive Director Robert Rapoza said it will take more time than usual to finalize the results with each having to be fed through a machine.

As a result, the winners of some races may not be known until Thursday, Rapoza said.

More than 55,000 mail ballots were requested in Rhode Island and more than 33,000 had been returned by Tuesday night, but that excludes those left in drop boxes at polling places and outside city and town halls.

Fresh RI primary data



Registered voters: 794,424

# w/ a primary: 667,972 (84%)



Turnout @ 8pm: 85,607

(11% of all; 13% of eligible)



Mail ballots: 33,665*

In-person today: 44,975

In-person early: 6,967



* excludes drop box mail ballots https://t.co/Mr9JsGGDTl — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) September 9, 2020

In Cranston, the outcome of two of the state’s most hotly contested races likely won’t be known Tuesday night. The city’s elections director told 12 News that the drop boxes full of mail ballots will be kept in a vault at city hall overnight before getting a police escort to the BOE on Wednesday.

Board of Elections staff emptying a drop box full of mail ballots outside their HQ



Still 20 minutes left to vote or drop your ballot off! pic.twitter.com/sWq13GKWCd — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 8, 2020

With Mayor Allan Fung nearing the end of his final term, Cranston residents are picking the Democratic and Republican nominees for the general election in November.

On the GOP side, Council President Michael Farina and Councilman Kenneth Hopkins are facing off, while Councilman Steve Stycos, former City Councilwoman Maria Bucci and Adam Carbone are vying for the Democratic nomination.

With 80% of Cranston's *in-person* precincts reporting, it's a tight races so far on the Dem side for mayor between Maria Bucci and Steve Stycos.



But Republican Ken Hopkins is out way ahead of Mike Farina for GOP



These numbers DO NOT include thousands of mail ballots pic.twitter.com/YRkJIQ4iDa — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 9, 2020

The mayor’s office in Central Falls is also opening up due to Mayor James Diossa being term-limited. City Council President Maria Rivera is seen as the front-runner as she faces off with Tia Ristaino-Siegel and Joseph Moran in a nonpartisan race.

Elsewhere, longtime Democratic Congressman Jim Langevin is being challenged in the primary by Providence Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley.

At the state level, there are 15 primaries in the Rhode Island Senate and 19 in the Rhode Island House. Notably, in District 4, which straddles Providence and North Providence, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is being challenged by Lenny Cioe, a registered nurse.

Three Rhode Island communities had no election on Tuesday because they have no contested primaries, and eight communities had some individual precincts with no primaries.

Stay with 12 News for continuing coverage for the Rhode Island primaries both on-air and online.