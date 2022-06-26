PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic congressional candidate Sarah Morgenthau has landed an endorsement from a big name on Capitol Hill.

New York U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, announced Sunday she is backing Morgenthau in the six-way primary for the seat currently held by retiring Congressman Jim Langevin.

“I have known Sarah for years and am confident she’s the best candidate to win this seat and deliver for the people of Rhode Island,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “In the aftermath of Roe v Wade being overturned, and amidst constant attacks on reproductive rights, it is more important than ever that we elect pro-choice women to Congress.”

She added, “We need more strong women like Sarah Morgenthau in Congress, and we need more leaders who know how to get things done.”

Morgenthau, a former Biden and Obama administration official, served on the finance committee for Gillibrand’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Morgenthau faces Seth Magaziner, David Segal, Joy Fox, Omar Bah and Cameron Moquin in the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District. Allan Fung and Bob Lancia are seeking the GOP nomination for the seat.

Rhode Island has never elected a Democratic woman to Congress. Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is supporting Segal in the primary, while Magaziner has touted the support of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Fox is backed by former Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Roberts.

Separately on Sunday, the Rhode Island Democratic Party held its endorsement convention, where Magaziner won an easy victory. He received the party’s congressional endorsement with support from 67 out of 81 delegates from the 2nd District.

The primary election is Sept. 13.