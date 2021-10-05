Sam Zurier wins special Senate District 3 primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Sam Zurier has won the competitive special Democratic primary election in Providence’s Senate District 3, according to unofficial results.

Zurier received 1,282 votes, 300 more than the second-place finisher in the unofficial totals, Geena Pham, who received 982 according to the R.I. Board of Elections.

Bret Jacob came in third with 908 votes, followed by Hilary Levey Friedman with 613 and Ray Rickman with 269.

“It was a very well-run campaign by all the candidates,” Zurier said when reached by phone Tuesday night. “I learned a lot from the constituents I met. I learned a lot from the other candidates.”

“It looks like my total share of the vote is somewhere between 30 and 35% of the vote,” Zurier noted. “So it’s not exactly a mandate. I plan on doing my best to serve everybody and justify their trust in me.”

Pham, a newcomer to both Providence and politics, was boosted to second place by the R.I. Political Cooperative, a progressive group that has pledged to take on the establishment at the State House.

In a statement sent out from the Co-op, Pham said she was “honored” by the support of voters in the district.

“I want to thank the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, which provided everything I needed to

run a winning campaign,” Pham said, also thanking a lost list of groups that endorsed her including the Black Lives Matter RI PAC, Climate Action RI and the RI Democratic Women’s Caucus.

“I ran because we need to oust the corrupt political machine in this state that serves corporations and the richest few,” Pham said in part. “After tonight, that has not changed.”

“I’m not going anywhere,” she added.

Bret Jacob, a staffer in Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office who was endorsed by the Working Families Party, said he called Zurier to concede Tuesday night. He finished closely behind Pham in the unofficial results.

“I am so deeply thankful for all of the people that knocked on the door, that called their friends, that talked to their neighbors,” Jacob said.

“I think what tonight proves is that there were two progressive candidates that did an incredible job,” he continued, referring to himself and Pham. “District 3 is ready to take on bold progressive legislation and really fight for the causes that we care about like making sure that the wealthy pay their fair share, making sure we’re making bold investments in climate change and that we’re ensuring all of our kids have a high quality education and every person in Rhode Island is housed.”

The results are expected to be certified next week. There are still some ballots to be counted in drop boxes from Tuesday, but not enough to overcome Zurier’s lead.

Zurier, an attorney, is a former Providence city councilman who represented Ward 2 from 2011 to 2019.

Turnout soared past 4,000 votes Tuesday evening, a significant total for a special election which typically sees much lower turnout than a regular election.

Zurier will go on to face Republican Alex Cannon in the general election on Nov. 2.

The five Democrats competed for the nomination following the resignation of Sen. Gayle Goldin in August, who left to join the Biden administration.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.