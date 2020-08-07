RI’s voter registration deadline is Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that the last day to register to vote or update voter information is Sunday, Aug. 9.

Sept. 8 is the statewide primary election and eligible residents can register to vote in three ways:

“Rhode Islanders have several options for voting safely and securely during the COVID-19 pandemic, but being registered is the first step,” Gorbea said. “Then, you can choose to either vote safely from home, vote early in-person at your city or town hall, or vote at a polling place on Primary Day.”

Another important date voters should be aware of is Aug. 11 — the deadline for registered voters to disaffiliate from their political party prior to the primary election.

Voters who are affiliated with a specific party can only vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can vote in any primary but by voting, you automatically become affiliated with that party under state law.

Anyone voting by mail who wants to change their affiliation status can do so online, complete a new voter registration form or contact your local board of canvassers.

Those who are voting at the polls can return to an unaffiliated status by requesting a “disaffiliation form” from poll workers and filling it out before leaving.

In both cases, your status will return to unaffiliated in 30 days, according to Gorbea.

