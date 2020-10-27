RI voters can use expired license, ID card from March 1 or later at the polls

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — With only a week until Election Day, state election officials made an important change that could help some Rhode Islanders cast their ballots.

Monday afternoon, the Rhode Island Board of Elections unanimously approved allowing voters to use expired Rhode Island licenses or Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) issued identification cards at the polls, but noted this will only apply to licenses or ID cards with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later.

According to state law, voters need to show an unexpired Rhode Island driver’s license, DMV issued ID card, or one that expired no more than six months before the polls open.

This would mean licenses or ID cards that expired before May 3 would not have been accepted.

Lynette Labginer represented the ACLU of Rhode Island in Monday’s virtual meeting of the Board of Elections.

Labinger, on behalf of the ACLU, argued this would be unfair to those whose licenses expired in the weeks after the pandemic arrived, as stay-at-home orders were in place and the DMV was closed.

“One of the grounds for the administrator to act is a disaster, which is specifically defined to include, unfortunately, epidemic, which we certainly are in,” Labinger said. “So, your guidance is very clearly there.”

Yesterday, the board also unanimously approved to start releasing mail ballot results on a rolling basis at 11:00 p.m. on Election Night.

Previously, mail ballot results would not be released until all mail ballots were tabulated.