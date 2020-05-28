RI voters can drop off mail ballots at city, town halls on primary day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s presidential primary election is next Tuesday but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is urging voters to cast their ballots by mail instead of in person.

Having received tens of thousands of mail ballot applications as a result, the R.I. Board of Elections acknowledged a delay in getting them out to voters statewide. The board said roughly 900 were mailed on Wednesday to people in Providence, Cranston and Tiverton.

After concerns were raised about voters potentially not having enough time to return their ballots by mail, the Board of Elections voted 7-0 during a conference call Wednesday to give people the option to drop them off on primary day.

Designated and secure drop boxes will be placed at each city and town hall across the state. Ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, to be counted.

List of city/town hall locations (RI.gov) »

“The confidence could be lost if people’s votes aren’t counted,” board member Jennifer Johnson said. “Challenges arise, certainly no one’s making any excuses, but I do think this is a time that we knew we would learn from.”

“We knew there would be challenges and it can’t be discounted that this is a crisis that we’re in the middle of, and states are struggling with this as well,” she continued.

Ballots can still be mailed in using the return envelope provided but they would need to be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

They can also be dropped off at the Board of Elections office located at 2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston.

We must receive your ballot by June 2 at 8pm, so please return it as soon as you receive it. View your ballot status in your record at https://t.co/jLpA4s7YNP – you can also return your ballot to our drop box at our office located at 2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston. pic.twitter.com/ouSY6ADNxI — RI Board of Elections (@RI_BOE) May 25, 2020

In-person voting will still be offered on Tuesday for those who missed the mail ballot deadline but locations will be limited. Visit the Secretary of State’s website to find your polling place.