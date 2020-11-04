RI voters approve removal of ‘Providence Plantations’ from state name

FILE – This Jan. 21, 2000, file photo shows the seal bearing the official name “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations” on the floor of the Statehouse rotunda in Providence, R.I. A statewide ballot question in the Nov. 3, 2020, election asks voters whether to shorten the state’s official name to drop the plantations reference. (AP Photo/Susan E. Bouchard, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island voters approved Question 1 to remove the phrase “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name, The Associated Press projects.

State lawmakers proposed the ballot question after anti-racism protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing revived debate over whether the back half of the state’s legal name — “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations” — is racially insensitive due to the association of the word “plantation” with Southern slavery, as well as Rhode Island’s deep involvement in the slave trade.

Rhode Island voters rejected the name change overwhelmingly in a previous referendum a decade ago, voting 78% to 22% to keep the “Providence Plantations” phrase. Opponents of the measure made the case that the word “plantations” was a reference to local farms in the 1600s, regardless of its modern connotation.

The name change had widespread support from state leaders including Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Bill Lynch, former state Democratic Party chairman and current chairman of Rhode Island United, also known as the “Question 1 campaign,” said his group is very happy with the win.

“We picked up a lot of great help in a short period of time from the Rhode Island Foundation, Governor [Gina] Raimondo, really all of the Democrats got behind it,” Lynch said.

The Raimondo offered her official support to the name change on Election Day.

Lynch said he believes there is a huge difference in people’s attitudes and viewpoints, between ten years ago and now.

“I think people’s sensitivities have just woken up, and I think with people all over the country, groups getting behind the notion that this just isn’t right. I think people this year are much more tuned into that and much more interested in that then they were ten years ago frankly,” Lynch said.

Lynch said he believes all Rhode Islanders should be happy with this outcome.

“Rhode islanders should be happy that it sends a message,” Lynch said. “This is one small one, no one ever suggested this was going to solve every single race issue in the state or country but certainly a step in the right direction.”