RI voters approve $400 million in funding for projects

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island voters have approved seven bond questions authorizing $400 million in borrowing to fund projects across the state from beaches to transportation to early childhood education, according to unofficial results posted by the Board of Elections.

The bonds were on the ballot in an unusual March special election, since the questions weren’t approved by lawmakers in time to be on the November ballot.

Roughly 101,000 Rhode Islanders voted in the election, according to unofficial totals, with more than 68,000 submitting mail ballots, 9,400 voting early in person and about 23,700 voting at traditional polling places on Tuesday.

In passing all seven separate questions, voters authorized $107 million for projects at the three state colleges; $74 million in borrowing for green initiatives such as state beaches and parks; $65 million for affordable housing development; $72 million for transportation infrastructure; $15 million for early childhood education infrastructure; $7 million for arts and culture; and $60 million for industrial site development at Quonset.

While all the borrowing was approved, the margins of victory were uneven. More than 80% of the roughly 100,000 voters were in favor of the transportation infrastructure bond, for example, while the higher education and Quonset bonds won 59% of the vote with 41% opposed.

The arts bond was approved with 60% in favor and 40% opposed, while the early childhood education and housing bonds each won about 66% of the vote. The beach, clean water and green bond was also overwhelmingly approved with 78% of the vote.

The next step is for the state to go out to competitive bid for the bonds, according to Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s office, where they hope to take advantage of low interest rates.

While the bond questions presented to voters typically assume a 5% interest rate, Magaziner’s spokesperson says they are expecting the rates to be much lower, around 1.6%.

“Today, Rhode Islanders had the opportunity to build a stronger, brighter future for our state, and we did just that,” Magaziner said in a statement. “In times of great crisis, we need to be bold and with these bond measures, Rhode Islanders are spurring local job creation, making ourselves more competitive in the regional and global market and jumpstarting a broad-based recovery from COVID-19.