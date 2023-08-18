PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of State has officially launched its real-time voter turnout tracker ahead of the special election for the state’s First Congressional District.

The dashboard displays the number of mail-in ballots and early voters so far, and will eventually show how many people voted in person on Sept. 5 in the primary.

The tracker also breaks down the district by precinct and lists mail ballot drop off and early voting locations.

The numbers will be updated twice daily, according to the department.

Rhode Island Voter Turnout tracker provided by the Office of the Secretary of State

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 980 people had voted early and 383 had voted by mail, representing about 0.4% of registered voters.

“Transparency and accuracy are critical components of our elections systems,” R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore said. “The Voter Turnout Tracker tool makes data about this special primary election easily accessible to the public. I encourage all Rhode Islanders with a special election in their community to make their voice heard on or before Sept. 5.”