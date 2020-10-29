RI voter turnout has already surpassed 50% of 2016 presidential election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Election Day is still a few days away, and Rhode Island has already reached a big milestone.

With voters around the state casting their ballots early, the state has already surpassed 50% of its total turnout of the last presidential election in 2016.

Election officials from several cities and towns tell 12 News their turnout has been high, with lines wrapping around polling places at times.

The wet weather on Thursday didn’t keep people from casting their votes, with some saying it’s because this election is so crucial.

“The most important election of my lifetime for sure, and maybe the lifetime of this country,” Mark Deland of Cranston said.

In Providence, election officials said they typically see hundreds of voters as early as 8 a.m.

As of Thursday, more than 5,000 early in-person voters had cast their ballots, with the largest turnout being 958 on Wednesday.

“I think this is a very important election and we all have to have our voices heard,” Providence resident Adrianna Lovedrove said. “There are a lot of rights being taken away, being threatened – immigrations, BLM – and we have a president who’s not really talking about those.”

More than 7,000 in-person early voters have submitted ballots in Cranston, with an average of 800 people voting per day.

In Pawtucket, 10% of registered voters have cast ballots, bringing their total number of early voters to 4,468.

One resident said he’s happy with what the current administration has been able to do, and is looking for more of the same.

“I want the economy to go up and create more jobs,” Rafelf said.

In Attleboro, nearly 4,500 people have voted in person and thousands more have sent in mail ballots.

Early voting in Massachusetts ends on Saturday, Oct. 30, while Rhode Islanders have until Monday, Nov. 2.

