A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have until Sunday, Oct. 9 to register to vote or update their voter information in time for the general election on Nov. 8.

Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State’s Voter Information Center.

Eligible residents can register to vote three different ways:

Find your designated registration drop off location: