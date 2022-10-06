PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have until Sunday, Oct. 9 to register to vote or update their voter information in time for the general election on Nov. 8.
Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State’s Voter Information Center.
Eligible residents can register to vote three different ways:
- Using the Secretary of State’s website
- Downloading a voter registration form and submitting it to their local board of canvassers
- Dropping off a voter registration form at their community’s designated location
Find your designated registration drop off location:
|City/Town
|Voter Registration Drop Off Location – Complete Address
|Hours
|Barrington
|Police Station – 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Bristol
|Police Department – 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 02809
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Burrillville
|Town Hall – 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville, RI 02830
|8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Central Falls
|Police Department – 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Charlestown
|Police Department – 4901 Old Post Rd. Charlestown, RI, 02813
|8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Coventry
|Library – 1670 Flat River Rd. – Coventry, RI 02816
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Cranston
|City Hall – 869 Park Ave. Cranston, RI 02910
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Cumberland
|Police Department – 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|East Greenwich
|Police Department – 176 1st Ave. East Greenwich, RI 02818
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|East Providence
|City Hall Drop Box – 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 02914
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Exeter
|Town Hall (Side Door and gray Drop Box) – 675 Ten Rod Rd. Exeter, RI 02822
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Foster
|Town Hall Drop Box – 181 Howard Hill Rd. Foster, RI 02825
|10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Glocester
|Town Hall – 1145 Putnam Pike Glocester, RI 02814
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Hopkinton
|Town Hall Kiosk – 1 Town House Rd. Hopkinton, RI 02833
|8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Jamestown
|Town Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 02835
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Johnston
|Police Department, Front Vestibule – 1651 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI 02919
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Lincoln
|Police Department – 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 02865
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Little Compton
|Public Safety Complex – 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 02837
|10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Middletown
|Police Department – 123 Valley Rd. Middletown, RI 02842
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Middletown
|Town Hall (Right side of building, payment box) – 350 East Main Rd. Middletown, RI 02842
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Narragansett
|Town Hall – 25 Fifth Ave. Narragansett, RI 02882
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|New Shoreham
|Town Hall (Drop Box) – 16 Old Town Rd. New Shoreham, RI 02807
|9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Newport
|City Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) – 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|North Kingstown
|Town Hall – 100 Fairway Dr. North Kingstown, RI 02852
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|North Providence
|Public Safety Complex – 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|North Smithfield
|Police Station – 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 02896
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pawtucket
|Blackstone Valley Visitor Center – 175 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 02860
|10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Portsmouth
|Town Hall – 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871
|8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Providence
|Public Safety Complex – 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Richmond
|Town Hall (Drop Box) – 5 Richmond Town House Rd. Wyoming RI 02898
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Scituate
|Town Hall – 195 Danielson Pike N. Scituate, RI 02857
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Smithfield
|Police Department – 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 02917
|8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|South Kingstown
|Town Hall (Drop Box) – 180 High St. Wakefield, RI 02879
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Tiverton
|Police Department – 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Warren
|Police Station – 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 02885
|8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Warwick
|Police Station – 99 Veterans Memorial Dr. Warwick, RI 02886
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|West Greenwich
|Town Hall (Police Station Entrance) – 280 Victory Highway, West Greenwich, RI 02817
|9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|West Warwick
|Town Hall – 1170 Main St. West Warwick, RI 02893
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Westerly
|Police Station – 60 Airport Rd. Westerly, RI 02891
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Woonsocket
|Police Station – 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.