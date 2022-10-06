PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have until Sunday, Oct. 9 to register to vote or update their voter information in time for the general election on Nov. 8.

Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State’s Voter Information Center.

12 News/RWU Poll
Eligible residents can register to vote three different ways:

Find your designated registration drop off location:

City/TownVoter Registration Drop Off Location – Complete AddressHours
BarringtonPolice Station – 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806Until 4:00 p.m.
BristolPolice Department – 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 028091:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
BurrillvilleTown Hall – 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville, RI 028308:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Central FallsPolice Department – 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863Until 4:00 p.m.
CharlestownPolice Department – 4901 Old Post Rd. Charlestown, RI, 028138:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
CoventryLibrary – 1670 Flat River Rd. – Coventry, RI 0281612:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
CranstonCity Hall – 869 Park Ave. Cranston, RI 029101:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
CumberlandPolice Department – 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 028641:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East GreenwichPolice Department – 176 1st Ave. East Greenwich, RI 028181:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East ProvidenceCity Hall Drop Box – 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 0291412:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
ExeterTown Hall (Side Door and gray Drop Box) – 675 Ten Rod Rd. Exeter, RI 02822Until 4:00 p.m.
FosterTown Hall Drop Box – 181 Howard Hill Rd. Foster, RI 0282510:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
GlocesterTown Hall – 1145 Putnam Pike Glocester, RI 028141:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
HopkintonTown Hall Kiosk – 1 Town House Rd. Hopkinton, RI 028338:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
JamestownTown Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 028351:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
JohnstonPolice Department, Front Vestibule – 1651 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI 029191:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
LincolnPolice Department – 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 028651:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Little ComptonPublic Safety Complex – 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 0283710:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
MiddletownPolice Department – 123 Valley Rd. Middletown, RI 028428:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
MiddletownTown Hall (Right side of building, payment box) – 350 East Main Rd. Middletown, RI 028428:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
NarragansettTown Hall – 25 Fifth Ave. Narragansett, RI 02882Until 4:00 p.m.
New ShorehamTown Hall (Drop Box) – 16 Old Town Rd. New Shoreham, RI 028079:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
NewportCity Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) – 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840Until 4:00 p.m.
North KingstownTown Hall – 100 Fairway Dr. North Kingstown, RI 0285212:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North ProvidencePublic Safety Complex – 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North SmithfieldPolice Station – 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 028961:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
PawtucketBlackstone Valley Visitor Center – 175 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 0286010:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
PortsmouthTown Hall – 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 028718:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
ProvidencePublic Safety Complex – 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 029031:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
RichmondTown Hall (Drop Box) – 5 Richmond Town House Rd. Wyoming RI 02898Until 4:00 p.m.
ScituateTown Hall – 195 Danielson Pike N. Scituate, RI 028571:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
SmithfieldPolice Department – 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 029178:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
South KingstownTown Hall (Drop Box) – 180 High St. Wakefield, RI 02879Until 4:00 p.m.
TivertonPolice Department – 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 028781:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WarrenPolice Station – 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 028858:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
WarwickPolice Station – 99 Veterans Memorial Dr. Warwick, RI 02886Until 4:00 p.m.
West GreenwichTown Hall (Police Station Entrance) – 280 Victory Highway, West Greenwich, RI 028179:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
West WarwickTown Hall – 1170 Main St. West Warwick, RI 028931:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WesterlyPolice Station – 60 Airport Rd. Westerly, RI 02891Until 4:00 p.m.
WoonsocketPolice Station – 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 028951:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Courtesy: Rhode Island Secretary of State

