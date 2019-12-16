RI upgrades voter registration database

Voting booths stand ready in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, for Friday’s opening of early voting in Minnesota. Minnesota and South Dakota are tied for the earliest start in the country for early voting in the 2018 midterm elections. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has successfully upgraded its computer database that houses the state’s list of registered voters and candidates, the office of Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced Monday.

The new Central Voter Registration System replaces a 14-year-old application and is a “major step forward in the security and integrity of our voter rolls,” Gorbea said in a statement.

The new system was built by Stonewall Solutions – a Pawtucket-based company that designs information networks for government, law enforcement, and higher education clients – with assistance from the R.I. Board of Elections and other local election officials, according to Gorbea’s office.

“This system is going to improve the accuracy and security of the voter rolls, and it’s very user-friendly,” said Dorothy McCarthy of the Warwick Board of Canvassers.

Prior to launch, election officials from all Rhode Island cities and towns were trained on how to use the new system.

Gorbea’s office said the nearly $600,000 project was funded by Rhode Island’s share of the Help America Vote Act, which was designed to help ease the voting process. Another $100,000 is being made available in the form of grants to cities and towns so they can increase their cybersecurity.