CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A state lawmaker who represents parts of Johnston and Providence is accused of using campaign funds for personal use.

Rep. Ramon A. Perez, D-District 13, has been fined $6,000 for campaign finance violations, according to the R.I. Board of Elections.

The board said it voted unanimously during a meeting Wednesday to accept the audit report and consent order executed for Perez. According to the report, the audit was initiated in April and revealed discrepancies between his campaign finance reports and bank account statements.

In addition to the fine, Perez was ordered to reimburse his campaign bank account $1,072.49.

Perez has not responded to a request for comment from 12 News.