EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The race to fill David Cicilline’s seat in Congress is down to its final days.

The two candidates for the 1st Congressional District – Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard – went head-to-head Friday in a 12 News debate, just days before the Nov. 7 special election.

Moderators Tim White and Ted Nesi asked the candidates for their takes on issues impacting Congress, the country and the world.