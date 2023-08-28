PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District will soon get a closer look at candidates hoping to represent them in Washington.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, a live, televised debate will be hosted by 12 News at RIC. The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi.

Candidates will have a chance to make their pitch to voters and show where they stand on key issues just one week before the all-important Sept. 5 primary.

Some tickets are still available for those who want to watch the debate in person. The tickets are free, but must be reserved ahead of time.

For those who want to watch from home, the debate will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12 and live-streamed right here on WPRI.com. Immediately following the debate, we’ll be streaming a live post-debate show with takeaways and analysis.