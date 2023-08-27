PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is in the Ocean State today, in support of Rhode Island 1st Congressional District candidate Aaron Regunberg.

Regunberg is one of 12 Democrats vying for the nomination to succeed David Cicilline.

The event began at noon at the Columbus Theatre in Providence.

Singer Vanessa Carlton will perform before the rally.

Also, 12 News is hosting a live televised debate between the Democratic candidates Tuesday night, at 7 p.m., on WPRI 12.

There are still free tickets available if you would like to be there in person.

The debate will also be live-streamed on WPRI.com.