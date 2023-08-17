BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Candidates hoping to fill the seat vacated by former Congressman David Cicilline will take part in a debate Thursday night at Roger Williams University.

The First Congressional District Debate will be held in front of an audience at RWU’s Campus Recreation Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, and guests are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by Boston Globe reporters Edward Fitzpatrick and Steph Machado and live-streamed on the Globe’s Rhode Island page.

Who’s on the podium?

Ten candidates are expected to take part in the debate:

There are 12 Democrats and two Republicans running for the office. The 10 candidates were selected for the debate based on commitment to their platform, fundraising totals, experience in elected office, and number of endorsements, according to RWU.

The Boston Globe said it will give the remaining candidates the opportunity to respond to the debate questions in writing, which may be included in their coverage.

12 News will hold the first live televised debate in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Rhode Island College. It will be moderated by Tim White and Ted Nesi and broadcast on WPRI 12 beginning at 7 p.m.