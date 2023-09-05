(WPRI) — Voters in Rhode Island are getting ready to vote in the 1st Congressional District primary election.

Those who live in the district will go to the polls to choose between those vying to replace former Congressman David Cicilline.

All polling places are open until 8 p.m.

Fourteen candidates (12 Democrats and two Republicans) will be on the ballot, however, Don Carlson suspended his campaign on Aug. 27: Gabe Amo (D), Stephanie Beauté (D), Walter Berbrick (D), Sandra Cano (D), Steve Casey (D), Spencer Dickinson (D), Terri Flynn (R), John Goncalves (D), Gerry Leonard (R), Sabina Matos (D), Ana Quezada (D), Aaron Regunberg (D), Allen Waters (D).

According to the Secretary of State’s website, more than 11,000 people have already cast their ballots either through early voting or mail ballots, representing about 3% of eligible voters.

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot and haven’t sent them in yet can still bring them to a drop box until 8 p.m.

Those planning to vote in person are urged to check their location ahead of time as some locations have changed because of the special election.

12 News Political Analyst Joe Fleming says it’s hard to predict voter turnout, but predicts it will be relatively low, adding that those who do vote will have a big impact on what happens after the polls close.

“It’s not going to take a lot of votes to win this election. In this Democratic Primary, you possibly could win this with 10,000 votes, if the votes are all divided. There are four or five considered top-tier candidates and it depends on how the votes break down with them,” he said.

Voters are also choosing a new state senator in Providence’s District 1 following the death of Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will also be monitoring the election to make sure the state follows federal voting rights laws and protects voters as part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

During the election, the polls in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket will be monitored.