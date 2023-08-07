PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos has officially moved into the Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, making her one of the last candidates for former Rep. David Cicilline’s seat to move into the area.

In a statement, Matos’ campaign spokesperson Evan England told 12 News, “The Lt. Governor has moved in with family in the first Congressional District while she and her husband look for a house.”

The First Congressional District includes all of Bristol and Newport County, as well as eastern Providence County and parts of the capital city. Matos, whose campaign has been plagued by a “signature scandal,” was previously living in Providence, but within the state’s Second Congressional District.

There is no district residency requirement for candidates seeking to serve as representatives in the U.S. Congress, per the Secretary of State’s office. However, all but two of the other candidates who qualified for the ballot live decidedly within the First District: State Senator Ana Quezada represents District 2, which is a part of Providence that is split between the state’s First and Second Congressional Districts, while candidate Spencer Dickinson is a resident of South Kingstown.