PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon know who the confirmed candidates are in the race for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

The packed field for the special election to replace former Congressman David Cicilline has slimmed down as candidates needed to file at least 500 signatures to make the Sept. 5 primary, but there are still more than a dozen.

As of Friday night, the secretary of state’s office said 13 Democrats and two Republicans had come up with the minimum required signatures.

Local canvassers have until Tuesday to finish processing the paperwork.