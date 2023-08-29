PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eight Democrats vying to win next week’s primary for Rhode Island’s open seat in Congress squared off Tuesday night in a live televised 12 News debate, tangling over issues from health care to military spending.

The eight candidates – former White House official Gabe Amo, former U.S. Navy officer Walter Berbrick, state Rep. Stephen Casey, state Sen. Sandra Cano, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, state Sen. Ana Quezada, and former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg – made their cases to voters in the 1st Congressional District for an hour on stage at Rhode Island College’s Roberts Hall.

Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi moderated the debate, which was the only one scheduled to be televised in primetime and featuring all participants on stage at once.

Below is a breakdown of key topics discussed during the debate.

US economy and the debt ceiling

Health care

Campaign contributions

Climate change and alternative energy

Rapid fire (term limits, Ukraine support, early voting)

Defense spending

Rapid fire (marijuana legalization, Daylight Saving Time)

Closing statements

Del’s or Mr. Lemon?

One final question that could very well decide the outcome of the race.

The special election was called after veteran Democrat David Cicilline announced last February he would step down to become CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. The eventual Democratic nominee will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary between Gerry Leonard and Terri Flynn in the November special election.

No public polling has been conducted in the 1st District primary, but a survey released last week by Amo’s campaign showed Regunberg leading the pack, with Amo in second and a third-place tie between Matos and Cano. The latter two disputed the data.

More than 6,000 Rhode Island voters had already cast a ballot in the Sept. 5 special primary through in-person early voting or mail ballots as of Tuesday morning, according to the secretary of state’s online tracking tool. Political observers think turnout could be as low as roughly 30,000.

(A ninth Democrat, Don Carlson, suspended his campaign on Sunday. Three other Democrats — Stephanie Beauté, Spencer Dickinson and Allen Waters — failed to meet the nationwide debate-qualification criteria set by WPRI 12 parent company Nexstar Media Group.)