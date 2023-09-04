(WPRI) — The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department announced it will monitor Rhode Island during its special election to make sure the state follows federal voting rights laws.

The Ocean State is holding a special election for the state’s First Congressional District on Tuesday.

During the election, the polls in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket will be monitored.

“Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters,” the Justice Department wrote in a release.

Personnel from the Civil Rights Division will be on hand to hear complaints from the public.

Complaints can be made by calling (800) 253-3931 or by filling out a form on the department’s website.