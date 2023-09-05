PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former White House staffer Gabe Amo has won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, 12 News projects.

Amo was leading former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg as of 9:30 p.m., according to unofficial results released by the R.I. Board of Elections. State Sen. Sandra Cano and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos were in third and fourth place, respectively.

Amo worked in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs under the Obama and Biden administrations. He was a liaison to governors and other elected officials nationwide.

“I said from Day 1 that Rhode Islanders deserve someone who can be effective,” Amo said. “I’m going to use all of the experience I’ve built in Washington and working here in Rhode Island to connect to the key priorities of the people living in the first district.”

“I am overwhelmed, but I am so energized,” he added. “We have so much work to do for Rhode Islanders.”

Watch: Amo victory speech (Story continues below.)

The off-year special election to fill the 1st District seat was called after veteran Democrat David Cicilline announced in February he would resign to become CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

The relatively rare U.S. House vacancy drew a crowded field of candidates, with 11 Democrats still actively seeking the nomination as voters went to the polls on Tuesday.

Matos started out as the race’s frontrunner, but her campaign faltered in mid-July due to a scandal over fraudulent signatures on her nomination papers. Regunberg became the favorite in August thanks to support from major progressives, while Amo gained strength in the final stretch and Cano emphasized a robust get-out-the-vote operation.

“There were so many good people on the ballot, and it is a credit and testament to the bench of dedicated elected officials and citizens and I need every single one of them,” Amo said. “I need everybody’s help, because we need to win in November.”

Amo will go on to face Republican Gerry Leonard in the special election on Nov. 7. Democrats are strongly favored in the 1st District, which hasn’t elected a Republican since 1992.

.@gabeamo walks out after the race is called in his favor. He gave his mom a big hug.



He says @AaronRegunberg has called to concede and wants to help keep the seat blue come November. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/FxGSPnzdOi — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 6, 2023

Regunberg congratulates Amo and says he will work to help him in the general election pic.twitter.com/gSoitEAFLB — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) September 6, 2023

Biggest surprise to me at the moment is the margin. @gabeamo wasn't taken seriously as a threat to win a few weeks ago, yet in the end it wasn't even that close between him and @AaronRegunberg



Also extraordinary: the onetime frontrunner got only 8% #RI01 https://t.co/9XrYT7Wzp1 pic.twitter.com/yxtmrRpaWX — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) September 6, 2023