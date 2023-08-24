PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s congressional candidates are starting to run low on cash as the Democratic primary enters its final days.

Campaign-finance reports due to the Federal Election Commission by the end of the day Thursday showed most of the major candidates had less than $200,000 left in the bank for the final sprint.

The exception was Jamestown lawyer Don Carlson, who was still the best-funded candidate in the race as of Aug. 16 after loaning his campaign $600,000 earlier this year.

Carlson’s report showed he had $266,000 left in his campaign account as of Aug. 16, even though he’d received just $56,000 in donations over the previous six weeks — significantly less than his rivals. He loaned no further money to his campaign during the reporting period.

The candidate with the most money in the bank after Carlson was former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, who is now the widely acknowledged frontrunner in the primary. Regunberg had $191,000 left as of Aug. 16 after raising $159,000 over the previous six weeks.

Up next was former White House official Gabe Amo, who earlier in the day released an internal poll showing him running second behind Regunberg among primary voters. Amo had $155,000 left as of Aug. 16 after raising $141,000 over the previous six weeks.

Trailing Amo was Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, whose campaign has struggled to find its footing after a scandal over forged signatures on her nomination papers. Matos had the strongest fundraising quarter of any Democrat in recent weeks — raising $240,000 — but was let with just $126,000 on hand as of Aug. 16.

None of the other eight Democrats running in the primary reported over $100,000 on hand.

Money raised by the candidates for their own campaigns is far from the only spending in the 1st District race, however. Over $1 million in outside spending has poured into Rhode Island in recent weeks as national groups seek to sway primary voters.

No public polling has been released in the 1st District primary, but only five Democrats have had the resources to go up on TV with campaign ads: Regunberg, Amo, Matos, Cano and Carlson. WPRI 12 will broadcast a live prime-time Democratic primary debate next Tuesday at 7 p.m. from Rhode Island College.

The eventual Democratic nominee will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary between Gerry Leonard and Terri Flynn in the Nov. 7 special election.

Leonard, who is endorsed by the state GOP, reported raising $40,000 over the last six weeks. He had $111,000 on hand as of Aug. 16, in part due to a $50,000 loan he made to the campaign earlier this year.