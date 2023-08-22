PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District will soon be able to get an up-close look at candidates hoping to represent them in Washington.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 – one week before the primary – 12 News will host a live, televised debate at Rhode Island College. The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi.

A limited number of seats will be available to the public. Tickets are free and must be reserved in advance using the form below.

Free parking will be available in Lots B and D.

Attendees must have their ID and ticket (printed or digital) in hand to enter Roberts Hall Auditorium through the main entrance.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is open format.

No admission after 6:40 p.m.

Live debate starts promptly at 7 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

No bags, props, signs, cameras or outlandish clothing will be allowed inside.

Phones and mobile devices need to be turned off. No flash photography or video is allowed.

For those unable to attend, the debate will be broadcast live on WPRI 12 and live-streamed on WPRI.com, immediately followed by an online-only post-debate show.