EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With just days to go before the Nov. 7 special election, the two candidates competing for Rhode Island’s open seat in Congress took part in a 12 News debate.

Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard duked it out over a variety of issues, including the migrant crisis, the budget deficit, and the ongoing war in Israel.

The debate was moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi.

Watch the full debate here, and see below for some key moments.

Funding for Israel

House GOP leaders proposed a bill that would provide $14 billion in federal funding to Israel, but only if the same amount is cut from the IRS budget. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and other Democrats are looking to tie the funding for Israel to new funding for Ukraine. Leonard and Amo offered their takes on the proposals.

Rapid fire

Amo’s and Leonard’s stances differed on these topics, which included legalizing recreational marijuana at the federal level, term limits for Supreme Court justices, and renewed calls for a ban on AR-style rifles in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Maine.

Migrant crisis

Neighboring Massachusetts is currently struggling to find people shelter as immigrants continue to stream into the state. Leonard and Amo discussed how they believe how the situation should be handled on the national level and gave their thoughts on border security.

Abortion rights

Ever since Roe V. Wade was overturned, Congress has been debating whether to institute a federal right to abortion or a federal ban on abortion. Here are Amo’s and Leonard’s takes on the issue.

