PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders now know which candidates are officially in the race for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

More than 30 Rhode Islanders announced they wanted to take former Congressman David Cicilline’s spot, but less than half were able to meet the required 500 signatures to make the Sept. 5 primary.

Fifteen candidates — 13 Democrats and two Republicans — qualified to appear on the ballot.

The Democratic candidates, in alphabetical order, are: Gabe Amo, Nicholas Autiello, Stephanie Beauté, Walter Berbrick, Sandra Cano, Don Carlson, Steve Casey, Spencer Dickinson, John Goncalves, Sabina Matos, Ana Quezada, Aaron Regunberg, and Allen Waters.

The two Republican candidates are Terri Flynn and Gerry Leonard.

A short time after clearing the race’s first major hurdle, Autiello announced he has ended his campaign, bringing it down to 14 candidates on the ballot.

Autiello said despite raising a significant amount of money and qualifying for the Sept. 5 primary ballot, continuing his campaign would be “an act of vanity.”

“I got into this race to make life better for Rhode Islanders,” Autiello said. “That is a mission I remain committed to today and in the future, but staying in this race would only further confuse voters in an unprecedentedly crowded field, and I cannot do that in good conscience.”

The ballot placement lottery will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, which determines what order the candidates will appear on the ballot.

Early voting begins Aug. 16, the Primary is set for Sept. 5, and the General Election is Nov. 7.