PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — To help make sure Rhode Islanders are well-informed for the upcoming elections, the state is bringing back the 211 voter information hotline.

The call center first opened in 2020 to help people vote during the pandemic. The secretary of state’s office says it provided nearly 4,000 people with election details, voting instructions and other information that year.

Voters can dial 211, then the number 5 to access the multilingual service, which will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 8.

The announcement coincides with the start of early voting on Wednesday.

A new ballot-marking machine was also unveiled, which seeks make it easier for people with disabilities to submit their votes.

“This I can do it independently. I don’t have to share my vote, so I get my privacy and independence,” said Grace Pires, president of the National Federation of the Blind of Rhode Island.