RI primary results may not be known until Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Islanders go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s primary election, they should be ready to wait before finding out who won.

With a majority of the ballots expected to be cast by mail due to the pandemic, R.I. Board of Elections executive director Robert Rapoza said it will take time for his staff to feed all the mail ballots through the machines and finalize the count.

“I expect to have mail ballot & drop box totals displayed on the BOE website by Thursday at the latest,” Rapoza told 12 News in an email. “The only results which will be displayed tonight on the BOE will be the results from the polling places in operation today.”

That means the winners of many races are unlikely to be clear Tuesday night, and perhaps even Wednesday, particularly in General Assembly races that could be decided by a few hundred votes.

Back in June, it took the board until Friday to post mail ballot results in the presidential primary, and the final totals showed a sharp swing in favor of eventual nominee Joe Biden compared with the results from polling places on the day of the primary.

Rhode Island’s primary is relatively sedate compared with the barn-burner a week ago in Massachusetts, with Congressman Jim Langevin the only federal officeholder facing a challenge, from Democrat Dylan Conley. Cranston voters are also choosing Democratic and GOP nominees for mayor as Allan Fung prepares to step aside due to term limits.

Three of Rhode Island’s 39 communities have no primary election at all on Tuesday because no incumbent is being challenged, while eight other places have no election in at least some precincts.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rhode Island voters had returned about 32,000 of the 48,000 mail ballots they requested for the primary, according to Nick Domings, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. Those mail ballots must be returned by mail or at a designated drop box by 8 p.m.

Domings said 16,749 voters had cast a ballot at a polling place so far Tuesday as of 1 p.m., on top of the 6,400 who previously did so during the early in-person voting period.

That totals about 55,000 ballots cast of 1 p.m., with seven hours left for in-person voting at polling places and last-minute submission of mail ballots.

