RI primary elections: What you need to know

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Rhode Islanders will cast their ballots in the state’s primary elections, though the process may be different for some due to the pandemic.

Voting

Voters were encouraged to use mail-in ballots for this year’s elections to limit person-to-person interactions and crowds at polling places.

To count, these ballots must be received by the R.I. Board of Elections by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Ballots that didn’t get mailed in time can be placed in the drop boxes located outside every city and town hall in the state, or at the Board of Elections headquarters in Cranston.

The board suspended the witness and notary requirements for mail ballots for safety reasons.

For those who decide to vote in person, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, though locations will be limited and COVID-19 safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing must be followed.

Registered voters must present a valid ID to check in.

Key Races

With Cranston Mayor Allan Fung nearing the end of his final term, residents on Tuesday will be picking the Democratic and Republican nominees for the general election in November.

On the GOP side, Council President Michael Farina and Councilman Kenneth Hopkins will be facing off, while Councilman Steve Stycos, former City Councilwoman Maria Bucci and Adam Carbone will be vying for the Democratic nomination.

Elsewhere, longtime Democratic Congressman Jim Langevin is being challenged in the primary by Providence Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley.

At the state level, there are 15 primaries in the Rhode Island Senate and 19 in the Rhode Island House. Most notably, in District 4, which straddles Providence and North Providence, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is being challenged by Lenny Cioe, a registered nurse.