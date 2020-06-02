RI Presidential Primary: Some polling places open; mail ballots can be dropped off

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is holding its presidential primary on Tuesday and it will look much different than in years past.

While some polling places will be open around the state, people were urged to request a mail-in ballot and cast their vote that way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RI.gov: List of polling places » | Polling place safety guidelines »

However, with tens of thousands of mail ballots being requested, some voters didn’t receive theirs with enough time to mail it back, or at all. As a result, the R.I. Board of Elections voted last week to place designated boxes at every city and town hall so voters can drop off their mail ballots on primary day.

Whether they were mailed or dropped off, the ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

List of city/town hall locations (RI.gov) »

Mail ballots can also be submitted at the Board of Elections headquarters located at 2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston.

Those who didn’t receive a mail ballot can still vote in person on Tuesday, though only a select number of locations are available. Visit the Secretary of State’s website to find your polling place.

This year’s primary features all but uncontested races on both sides of the ticket. For the GOP, President Donald Trump is expected to notch an easy win over competitors Bill Weld and Rocky De La Fuente.

The Democratic side has former Vice President Joe Biden up against Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard — all of whom have dropped out of the race for president.

There will likely be a delay in the Board of Elections reporting the final results due to the change in process.