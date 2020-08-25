RI, Mass. highlight staples from each state during RNC roll call

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Rhode Island just seems to love talking about food.

During Monday night’s Republican National Convention (RNC) roll call, speakers from Rhode Island and Massachusetts highlighted staples from each state.

“Who loves coffee milk and doughboys, dip their clam cakes in chowder, celebrate the nation’s oldest Fourth of July parade, and yes, we eat a lot of calamari Rhode Island Style,” Lee Ann Sennick, RI GOP National Committeewoman, said.

Last week, Rhode Island’s appearance at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) went viral after R.I. Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara noted how Rhode Island was the “calamari comeback state.”

On Monday night, the delegates at the RNC were announced in person in Charlotte, not on tape like at the DNC where each state was on camera for up to 30 seconds to report their votes for the nominee.

When Massachusetts had its turn, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson spoke on behalf of the state, speaking on Massachusetts’ involvement in the revolution and the patriotic history of the state.

“Massachusetts proudly and enthusiastically casts our 41 votes for one of the greatest patriots in the history of this nation, our president, Donald Trump,” he said.

Both Massachusetts and Rhode Island pledged all of their delegates to President Donald Trump.

Day two of the convention begins Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

