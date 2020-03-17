RI leaders to discuss postponing presidential primary due to coronavirus

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is among many states debating what to do about voting amid recent coronavirus impacts.

The coronavirus seems to be hitting in stride in the middle of the country’s primary season and now many states are looking at whether holding their primaries would put public safety at risk.

Steve Erickson, Vice-Chair of the Board of Elections, says that all cards are on the table even though Rhode Island’s primary is still over a month away on April 28.

States like Ohio, Florida and Arizona were set to vote Tuesday and now have hours to decide what to do.

On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo had a lot to unpack during her press briefings.

“My present thinking is that we will not delay that,” she said. “But, we are in discussion right now into how we can safely have that election.”

Erickson says they are considering everything from an all mail-ballot primary, to mailing out ballots to registered voters, limiting polling locations, or pushing the primary back altogether.

Florida and Arizona will hold their primaries on Tuesday but making small adjustments like moving polling places out of nursing homes lessening the risk of exposure to older residents.

“We are encouraging voters to bring their own pens,” Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartiry Link said. “Black pen is best, to bring Clorox wipes with them.”

In Ohio, there is a battle over the ballot.

“We should not force them to make this choice,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

A judge denied the request to push back Tuesday’s primary but the state’s health director declaring an emergency preventing polls from opening.

Back in Rhode Island, the answer is less clear for what will happen.

“From where I’m sitting that is an eternity away,” Raimondo said. “We are trying to get through today and this week.”

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says she supports holding a predominantly mail ballot.

As of Tuesday morning, the election is still on for April 28.

