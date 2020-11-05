RI House Dems back Shekarchi to replace Mattiello as speaker

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s House Democrats on Thursday night overwhelmingly backed Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi to replace Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, giving the Warwick Democrat a clear path to take over as the state’s most powerful lawmaker.

During a House Democratic caucus meeting at the Warwick Crowne Plaza, 53 voted to back Shekarchi for speaker and Rep. Christopher Blazejewski, D-Providence, as his majority leader. Mattiello, who has been speaker since 2014, lost his re-election race in Cranston on Tuesday.

Shekarchi will not formally replace Mattiello until the newly elected House meets for the first time in January and elects a new speaker — meaning Mattiello may still preside over a lame-duck session this fall to complete the still unfinished state budget.

While Shekarchi is now all but assured to be elected speaker in January, he still has at least one opponent: state Rep. Liana Cassar, D-Barrington, who had announced a challenge to Mattiello before the election. She declined to attend the caucus, arguing it was premature as well as irresponsible due to the pandemic, but cast a proxy nomination and vote for herself.

No other votes were cast for Cassar, though several representatives did not attend the caucus, and Rep.-elect David Morales attended but abstained from the vote.

Another pair of potential rivals — Democratic Rep. Gregg Amore of East Providence and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert Craven, D-North Kingstown — announced Wednesday they were throwing their support behind Shekarchi and Blazejewski in exchange for a commitment to “a substantial restructuring of House rules and culture.”

Craven offered the formal nomination of Shekarchi and Blazejewski at the caucus, which was seconded by Rep. Katherine Kazarian, who had been part of a group called the reform caucus that opposed Mattiello’s speakership in 2018.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are slated to hold their own caucus on Friday evening to decide whether to keep Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and his leadership team in their posts.

Shekarchi, a 58-year-old lawyer, is a longtime fixture in Democratic politics in Rhode Island who cut his teeth trying to win the state for presidential hopeful Paul Tsongas back in the early 1990s. Before entering elected office himself, he ran Raimondo’s successful first campaign for general treasurer in 2010.

Shekarchi is less conservative than Mattiello, who is on the conservative side of the House Democratic caucus, and has cultivated close ties with the different factions of the group with wide-ranging ideologies. But he has also spent years representing real-estate developers as an attorney, giving him some credibility with business-minded representatives.

And despite serving as Mattiello’s No. 2 in the House for the last two sessions, Shekarchi is viewed as having a degree of independence from the current speaker, partly because he was not Mattiello’s original majority leader. (Mattiello tapped Shekarchi after his predecessor, John DeSimone, lost his re-election race in the 2016 primary.)

Shekarchi is also a champion fundraiser, and in recent years has had more money in his campaign account than any other state-level Rhode Island politician.

The majority leader had $1.16 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 26, according to his most recent R.I. Board of Elections filing, plus another $106,023 in the account of his political action committee, the Rhode Island Good Government PAC. Those deep pockets have allowed him to sprinkle campaign contributions to many of his House colleagues, earning him their goodwill.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.