PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The candidates for Rhode Island governor blew through money over the last few weeks as they jockeyed for advantage ahead of the Sept. 13 primary.

Campaign-finance reports due late Tuesday night showed Democratic incumbent Gov. Dan McKee as the biggest spender, shelling out $706,000 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 5. His campaign had just $87,000 left on hand as of Tuesday night.

Former CVS executive Helena Foulkes was close behind McKee, spending $689,000 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 15. Foulkes loaned her campaign an additional $555,000 during that period, bringing her personal investment into the race to almost $1.3 million. She had $131,000 on hand Tuesday.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea spent third-most, a total of $349,000 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 15. She had $115,000 on hand as of Tuesday.

Former Secretary of State Matt Brown reported spending $132,000 over the same period, finishing with $44,000 on hand. A fifth candidate, Luis Daniel Muñoz, had just under $1,000 in his campaign account.

McKee, Foulkes, Gorbea and Brown met live Tuesday night on WPRI 12 for their final televised primary debate before the primary.

Among the Republican candidates, Ashley Kalus reported spending $205,000 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 15. She loaned another $500,000 to her campaign in recent weeks, bringing her personal spending on the race to roughly $2.7 million. Kalus had $549,000 on hand as of Tuesday.

Another Republican, Jonathan Riccitelli, had $364.