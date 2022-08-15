PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five Democratic candidates for Rhode Island governor went head-to-head Monday morning at WPRO studios.

The 90-minute debate was packed with talk of their backgrounds, plans for change, and even accusations of slander.

Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee and challengers Matt Brown, Helena Foulkes, Nellie Gorbea, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz clashed over a variety of topics including housing, the economy and the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the candidates will meet again for a prime time televised debate hosted by WPRI 12’s Tim White and Ted Nesi.