RI GOP: Iowa caucus chaos ‘an absolute disaster’ for Dems

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the Iowa Democratic Party works to release the entirety of Monday night’s presidential caucus results, the chair of the Rhode Island GOP is calling the situation “an absolute disaster.”

Reporters received a phone call Monday night from the Iowa Democratic Party saying due to a technical glitch, each ballot was being counted by hand. The decision to conduct quality control came after they found inconsistencies with an app created to report the results.

Despite the delay, the Democratic Party emphasized it is strictly a reporting issue and not the result of a hack or intrusion.

Sue Cienki, chair of the Rhode Island GOP, tells Eyewitness News this kind of mistake shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“The Iowa Caucus is an absolute disaster for the Democrats,” Cienki said. “They want to run the country and they can’t even handle an Iowa Caucus?”

Rep. Joe McNamara, chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, said what’s most important is the accuracy of the results.

“The important element of this is, is that you have a backup and a backup, that can be explained and explained in a transparent manner,” McNamara said.

McNamara also said that this isn’t the first time in history that caucus results have been delayed.

“In just 2012, and the Iowa Republican Caucus, rather than wait until the actual results, they posted fake returns,” McNamara said.

In 2012, 16 days after the caucus, the Iowa GOP announced Rick Santorum was actually the winner and not Mitt Romney and the error was made due to missing forms from various precincts.

Cienki argued that especially with new technology, the process should have improved over time.

“We’re supposed to have gotten better and it’s 2020,” Cienki said. “It does not bode well for the election coming up. What is going to happen?”