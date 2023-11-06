EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday is the last full day of campaigning for the candidates in Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard are facing off in a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in hopes of finishing David Cicilline’s term.

The district covers the eastern part of the state, including part of Providence County and all of Newport and Bristol counties.

The polls on Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama announced his support for Amo on Sunday. Leonard’s endorsements include Congressman Jack Bergman of Michigan, former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean, and former Democratic state Rep. Jim McLaughlin.

The two candidates took part in a 12 News debate on Friday.

When asked about the upcoming presidential election, Amo said he would support a second term for President Joe Biden. Leonard said he would support whoever his party nominates.

The two candidates were at odds over topics like term limits, the migrant crisis, the budget deficit, and the ongoing war in Israel.

A special election is also being held Tuesday in Rhode Island Senate District 1, following the death of Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, while mayoral elections are being held in three Southeastern Massachusetts cities.

Many Rhode Islanders will be voting on ballot questions specific to their city or town, such as whether the municipality should borrow money for school construction projects.

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will be monitoring Rhode Island during its special election to make sure the state follows federal voting rights laws.

During the election, the polls in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket will be monitored.