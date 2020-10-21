RI BOE dealing with ‘backlog’ of mail ballots after more than 18K received Monday

In this Oct. 13, 2020, photo, an envelope of a Pennsylvania official mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election in Marple Township, Pa. The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the election, rejecting a Republican plea. The justices divided 4-4 on Oct. 19, an outcome that upholds a state Supreme Court ruling that allowed election officials to receive and count ballots until Nov. 6, even if they don’t have a clear postmark. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re worried your mail ballot has not been received yet, the Rhode Island Board of Elections says they are working on it.

On Tuesday, the board tweeted it was working through “a bit of backlog,” after Rhode Islanders heeded the message to send back mail ballots early.

To date, more than 60,000 Rhode Islanders have voted in the 2020 Election.

State voting data shows more than 40,000 have voted early in-person, while more than 20,000 have voted by mail.

Rhode Island 2020 Election Turnout

Data indicates on Oct. 19, a majority of those mail ballots — 18,918 to be exact — were counted in Rhode Island.

Election officials say you should allow at least three mailing days to ensure your mail ballot arrives by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can also hand-deliver the sealed envelope to the Board of Elections, or to any of the dropbox locations around the state.

Rhode Islanders can check the status of their mail ballot on the Secretary of State’s website, which indicates when the ballot was mailed to the voter when it was received by the Board of Elections and then if it was accepted by elections officials.

Track RI mail ballot status

The Board of Elections says you can also vote early in-person now through Nov. 2, or still opt to vote on Election Day.

