RI BOE dealing with ‘backlog’ of mail ballots after more than 18K received Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re worried your mail ballot has not been received yet, the Rhode Island Board of Elections says they are working on it.

On Tuesday, the board tweeted it was working through “a bit of backlog,” after Rhode Islanders heeded the message to send back mail ballots early.

Whoa RI! We asked you to send back your ballots early and you have responded! We are currently working through a bit of a backlog of received ballots but we expect to be caught up within a couple of days. Please continue to check your ballot status at https://t.co/jLpA4s7YNP. pic.twitter.com/hdwRPoqwI3 — RI Board of Elections (@RI_BOE) October 20, 2020

To date, more than 60,000 Rhode Islanders have voted in the 2020 Election.

State voting data shows more than 40,000 have voted early in-person, while more than 20,000 have voted by mail.

Data indicates on Oct. 19, a majority of those mail ballots — 18,918 to be exact — were counted in Rhode Island.

Election officials say you should allow at least three mailing days to ensure your mail ballot arrives by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can also hand-deliver the sealed envelope to the Board of Elections, or to any of the dropbox locations around the state.

Rhode Islanders can check the status of their mail ballot on the Secretary of State’s website, which indicates when the ballot was mailed to the voter when it was received by the Board of Elections and then if it was accepted by elections officials.

The Board of Elections says you can also vote early in-person now through Nov. 2, or still opt to vote on Election Day.