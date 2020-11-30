RI Board of Elections certifies results of 2020 General Election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) voted unanimously on Monday to certify the results of the 2020 General Election.

The vote, which was conducted during a Zoom call, confirms that the state’s four Electoral College members will cast their votes for Joe Biden on Monday, Dec 14.

“This Board and all Rhode Islanders can be confident in the accuracy of these results, and everyone should be proud that the basic work of democracy – a transparent, efficient and accurate election was conducted even amidst an ongoing pandemic,” BOE Executive Director Robert Rapoza said in a statement.

The board received 11 recount requests, according to Rapoza. Nine of those were qualified recounts, he said, however, the results remained the same.

Rhode Island is one of only five states that conducted a risk-limiting audit, which is required by state law.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | Voter Guide | Commonly Asked Questions on Voting | 12 on 12: Atypical Election | More Politics | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community