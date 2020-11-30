RI Board of Elections certifies results of 2020 General Election

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) voted unanimously on Monday to certify the results of the 2020 General Election.

The vote, which was conducted during a Zoom call, confirms that the state’s four Electoral College members will cast their votes for Joe Biden on Monday, Dec 14.

“This Board and all Rhode Islanders can be confident in the accuracy of these results, and everyone should be proud that the basic work of democracy – a transparent, efficient and accurate election was conducted even amidst an ongoing pandemic,” BOE Executive Director Robert Rapoza said in a statement.

The board received 11 recount requests, according to Rapoza. Nine of those were qualified recounts, he said, however, the results remained the same.

Rhode Island is one of only five states that conducted a risk-limiting audit, which is required by state law.