WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Ken Block, former Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate and owner of Simpatico Software Systems, was recently questioned by the Department of Justice after his software firm conducted a study that disproved claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Block said the Trump campaign paid his firm $750,000 to investigate the claims, but found no evidence of fraud.

“Originally the project is about looking for voter fraud in the states that everyone would expect to be looked at: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin,” Block said. “Very quickly, I was also asked to see if I could evaluate claims of voter fraud that were made by others, some within the campaign, some far outside the campaign.”

Block told 12 News the study was done over the course of five weeks.

“Those issues I was asked to look at – none of them were true,” he said. “Every single one of them – demonstratively false.”

Block said he wasn’t shocked by the results.

“I’m ultimately not surprised that I didn’t find massive voter fraud because there’s never in the country been an example of massive voter fraud that’s come to light and been prosecuted,” he explained.

Block could not comment on the details of Simpatico’s research into the 2020 election because the materials were supplied under subpoena to the Department of Justice as part of the ongoing federal investigation into former President Trump. He did confirm he was questioned by federal investigators, but as of Friday night had not been asked to go before a grand jury.