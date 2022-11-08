PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democrat Gregg Amore and Republican Pat Cortellessa are running in Tuesday’s race to be Rhode Island’s next secretary of state, the top elections official.

The current officeholder, Democrat Nellie Gorbea, is leaving office due to term limits.

Amore is a state representative from East Providence, who has been both a teacher and athletic director at East Providence High School.

Cortellessa, who is running for the office for a second time, lives in Cranston and works in security.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for in-depth coverage through Election Day both on air and online:

Live election coverage beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12

beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12 Real-time race results once the polls close at 8 p.m.

once the polls close at 8 p.m. Live streaming victory and concession speeches

Plus – be sure to sign up for 12 News app notifications and email alerts to receive important updates, including the outcomes of local races as soon as they’re called on Election Night.