PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The three candidates on the ballot for lieutenant governor include incumbent Democrat Sabina Matos, Republican nominee Aaron Guckian and independent candidate Ross McCurdy.

The three politicians are seeking to win the state’s No. 2 job, which Matos took over after Dan McKee ascended to governor in March 2021.

Matos, who formerly served as Providence City Council president, is seeking to win the office in her own right, as she was initially hand-picked by McKee through an unusual application process.

Guckian, a former banker from East Greenwich, and McCurdy – an educator living in Smithfield who ran for the same office in 2018 – are seeking to hold statewide office for the first time.

