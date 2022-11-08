PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether to give Democratic incumbent Dan McKee a full term as governor or oust him in favor of Republican newcomer Ashley Kalus.

McKee, 71, became the first lieutenant governor to ascend to Rhode Island’s top job since 1950 when he took over for Gina Raimondo last year. The former Cumberland mayor campaigned on his record during a year and a half in office, touting low unemployment and a successful vaccination drive, as well as new spending in areas like housing.

Kalus, 40, stormed onto the Rhode Island political scene this year and has spent $4.7 million of her own money in an effort to win the governor’s office. She moved to the state in 2021 after the McKee administration awarded her company a contract for COVID-19 testing and vaccination, after previously working for the governor of Illinois.

The winner will serve a four-year term.

Three independent candidates are also on the ballot for governor: Elijah Gizzarelli, Zachary Hurwitz and Paul Rianna Jr.

