PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters will decide Tuesday whether to elect Democrat James Diossa or Republican James Lathrop as the Rhode Island’s next general treasurer, with responsibility for overseeing the $10 billion state pension fund.

Diossa, 37, served as mayor of Central Falls from 2013 through 2020, steering the state’s smallest city through its emergence from bankruptcy. He campaigned on a pledge to continue the investment policies of the outgoing treasurer, Democrat Seth Magaziner, and proposed a $500 stipend for retirees.

Lathrop, 58, is a first-time candidate who has served in various municipal position, currently as finance director in North Kingstown. He campaigned on his financial expertise and commitment to the treasurer’s job, which won him a rare endorsement for a Republican from Council 94, the larger state workers union.

The winner will serve a four-year term. Magaziner couldn’t seek re-election due to term limits, and is instead running for Congress.

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for in-depth coverage through Election Day both on air and online:

Live election coverage beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12

beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12 Real-time race results once the polls close at 8 p.m.

once the polls close at 8 p.m. Live streaming victory and concession speeches

Plus – be sure to sign up for 12 News app notifications and email alerts to receive important updates, including the outcomes of local races as soon as they’re called on Election Night.