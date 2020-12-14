Rhode Island casts 4 Electoral College votes for Biden

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has officially cast its four Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

The votes were cast Monday at the Rhode Island State House by Elizabeth Jane Beretta-Perik, treasurer of the state Democratic Party; Central Falls Mayor James Diossa; Providence City Council President Sabina Matos; and Joseph Paolino Jr., a former Providence mayor and former U.S. Ambassador to Malta.

The state Democratic Party picked this year’s electors because Biden won November’s election in Rhode Island with 59.4% of the vote.

