EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island voters are tasked with approving or denying issuing bonds to fund multiple projects across the state.

Question 1, if approved, would issue $100 million in bonds to invest in educational and research needs in marine-related disciplines at the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus.

Voters can decide on Question 2 if the state will issue $250 million in bonds to fund construction and renovations at public schools around the state.

The last statewide measure, Question 3, seeks to issue $50 million in bonds to fund recreational and environmental projects.

