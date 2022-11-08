PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The two men on the ballot for attorney general include incumbent Democrat Peter Neronha and Republican challenger Charles Calenda.

The two candidates are vying to be the state’s top prosecutor, a job Neronha has held since he was first elected in 2018.

Neronha, of Jamestown, previously served in the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office where President Barack Obama appointed him to the top job in 2009.

Calenda, a trial attorney, previously served as a special assistant attorney general in the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, where he worked until 2018. He’s since been employed at the law firm Inman & Tourgee in Coventry, according to his website.

