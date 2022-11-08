PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island voters are making their final choices in the race for the 2nd Congressional District, where Republican Allan Fung and Democrat Seth Magaziner have been fiercely battling for the seat currently held by retiring Congressman Jim Langevin, a Democrat.

William Gilbert, a member of the Moderate Party, is also running as a third-party candidate.

Fung and Magaziner have each been bolstered by millions of dollars pouring into Rhode Island from their respective national parties, along with high-profile visits from party surrogates like Chris Christie and First Lady Jill Biden, as control of Congress is on the line in Tuesday’s midterm election.

Fung lives in Cranston, where he previously served as the city’s mayor. His tenure leading the city’s “comeback” has been a top focus of his campaign.

Magaziner, Rhode Island’s general treasurer who moved from Providence to Cranston during the campaign, has focused on keeping the seat blue, citing concerns about how a Republican-controlled Congress would address abortion rights and other issues.

Gilbert, the lesser-known candidate, has said he’s seeking to get away from the hyper-partisanship of the two major parties.

The second congressional district is in the western half of Rhode Island, with major cities including Cranston, Warwick and half of Providence.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for in-depth coverage through Election Day both on air and online:

Live election coverage beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12

beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPRI 12 Real-time race results once the polls close at 8 p.m.

once the polls close at 8 p.m. Live streaming victory and concession speeches

Plus – be sure to sign up for 12 News app notifications and email alerts to receive important updates, including the outcomes of local races as soon as they’re called on Election Night.