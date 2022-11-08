PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters in Rhode Island’s first congressional district, which covers the eastern part of the state, will decide Tuesday who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years.

Democrat David Cicilline is running for a seventh term in office. His opponent is Republican Allen Waters.

Cicilline has held the seat since 2011. He’s a member of both the House Committee on the Judiciary and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as the chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Cicilline served two terms as the mayor of Providence and four terms in the R.I. House of Representatives before that.

He is a graduate of Brown University and currently lives in Providence.

Visit Cicilline’s website to learn more about the Congressman.

Waters, who’s hoping to unseat Cicilline, describes himself as a “people’s candidate” with conservative, working class values.

A Rhode Island native and graduate of URI, Waters had a 30-year career as an investment consultant, according to his website.

Waters also lives in Providence and is a father of five and a grandfather of “many.”

Visit Waters’s website to learn more about him.

